Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50, will cost Rs 1,885 in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have slashed the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use. OMCs have reduced commercial the price of the 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use by Rs 91.50, effective from today, September 1, 2022.

According to the notification, a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1885 in Delhi. The price of commercial LPG cylinders has decreased in three important cities: Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the cost of the commercial cylinder has dropped from Rs 2,095.50 to Rs 1,995.50. Similar to Mumbai, a commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,844 rather than Rs 1,936.50 and Rs 2,045 rather than Rs 2,141 in Chennai.

The cost of the gas cylinder dropped to Rs 2,219 on June 1 from its peak of Rs 2,354 on May 19. After a month, the cylinder cost Rs 2,021, a decrease of Rs 98. On July 6, the oil companies reduced the cost of this cylinder to Rs 2,012.50. The price of the cylinder was Rs 1976.50 as of August.

The cost of domestic LPG cylinders hasn't changed, though, as of yet.OMCs have changed the prices of LPG twice a month, once at the beginning and once in the middle.

LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed every month. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.