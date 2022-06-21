Presidential poll: Yashwant Sinha likely to be Opposition candidate, tweets 'time to step aside' from TMC

Amid speculations over Trinamool Congress's (TMC) vice-president Yashwant Sinha being a possible candidate for presidential polls, the leader said the time has come to step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. In a tweet, Sinha said he is grateful to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," Yashwant Sinha said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This comes at a time when opposition parties are struggling to pick their joint candidate. Earlier, three leaders -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister F arooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi -- reportedly refused to contest the Presidential polls.

Sharad Pawar, who was the first choice of representatives of 17 opposition parties, turned down the offer stating he wanted to continue his service for the common man. Later, Farooq Abdullah decline the offer after thanking Mamata Banerjee for proposing his name. He said that he would like to contribute to Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi also turned down the offer saying, “Opposition's presidential candidate should generate national consensus. There will be others who will do this far better than I."

As the hunt for presidential candidates is still on, the Opposition is set to meet in Delhi on Tuesday to decide on their joint candidate for the election scheduled next month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also set to hold its parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Tuesday where it is likely to finalise its nominee for the presidential elections. This comes days after party President JP Nadda presided over a key meeting with the 14 members of the management team, formed to oversee the election.

What is BJP's strategy for presidential polls?

Earlier, the BJP had tasked party's national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for holding talks with the Opposition over the candidate for presidential polls. The leaders had held talks with key opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, TMC president Mamata Banerjee, JDU supremo Nitish Kumar and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik among others.