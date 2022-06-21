Presidential poll: Yashwant Sinha likely to be Opposition candidate, tweets 'time to step aside' from TMC

This comes at a time when opposition parties are struggling to pick their joint candidate. Earlier, three leaders -- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi -- reportedly refused to contest the Presidential polls.
I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) June 21, 2022
I sincerely appreciate the leaders of opposition parties for suggesting my name as a candidate for the election of the President of India, at the meeting held in Delhi. However I like to state that I have humbly declined the proposal of my candidature. pic.twitter.com/j9lTFFJMUX— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 15, 2022