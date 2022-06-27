Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha files nomination, K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS extends support

Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s presidential candidate for the July 18 elections, filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Sinha handed over his nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election. He was accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also present when Sinha filed his papers.

KT Rama Rao extended the party's support to Sinha in a tweet on Monday.

Sinha, a former bureaucrat and a union minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was decided as the joint candidate for the presidential election on June 21 at a meeting of several opposition leaders.

He is likely to launch his campaign on June 28 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and will cover the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka as well during his first round of campaigning.

In a letter to the opposition parties that Sinha shared on Twitter, he thanked the leaders for unanimously choosing him as their presidential candidate and assured them that he will not let the leaders and the Constitution down.