Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha files nomination, K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS extends support

Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha files nomination, K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS extends support

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Opposition's presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers on Monday, accompanied by leaders like Rahula Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, KT Rama Rao and more. He also thanked the Opposition for putting their faith in him and choosing him as their pick for the post.

Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha files nomination, K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS extends support
Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s presidential candidate for the July 18 elections, filed his nomination papers on Monday.
Sinha handed over his nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election. He was accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also present when Sinha filed his papers.
KT Rama Rao extended the party's support to Sinha in a tweet on Monday.
Sinha, a former bureaucrat and a union minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was decided as the joint candidate for the presidential election on June 21 at a meeting of several opposition leaders.
He is likely to launch his campaign on June 28 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu and will cover the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka as well during his first round of campaigning.
In a letter to the opposition parties that Sinha shared on Twitter, he thanked the leaders for unanimously choosing him as their presidential candidate and assured them that he will not let the leaders and the Constitution down.
 
Tags
Previous Article

Airports Authority of India has 400 new vacancies: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Next Article

These Indian states are considering ropeway as alternative mode of public transport

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More