Presidential polls: NDA's pick Droupadi Murmu files nomination; Yashwant Sinha gets 'Z' security

Droupadi Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pick for the presidential post, filed her nomination for the election on Friday. She arrived in Parliament, with a host of ruling party and alliance leaders on hand to endorse her application. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was said to be her first proposer.

Ahead of filing the papers, Droupadi Murmu paid tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Birsa Munda at Parliament.

The BJP had reportedly prepared four sets of nominations for Murmu's candidature . Besides the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were signatories on the nomination papers. Among other signatories were Chief Ministers of all BJP-led states, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat's Bhupender Patel.

Virtually, the entire band of the party's women and tribal MPs and legislators were also the signatories. Besides the complement of NDA leaders, YSR Congress' Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination, news agency ANI reported.

Who said what:

Ahead of the nomination filing, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said "It (the decision) has been a part of our ideology. My late father PS Sangma had once said that one day a tribal person will become the president of India. It's a dream come true for all of us. We're supporting her candidature.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the citizens, especially the tribal community, are feeling proud of the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as a presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Droupadi Murmu is from a humble background, is well educated and has good skills as a legislator. "NDA has taken an appropriate decision, it will send a good message to tribal sections of society," he said.

Echoing the same view, Uttarakhand Chief Minister PS Dhami the decision to field Droupadi Murmu for the upcoming presidential elections shows the BJP's commitment to uplifting people on the margins of society.

Yashwant Sinha gets 'Z' security, to file nomination on 27

According to News 18 report, the Centre has granted 'Z' category armed security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Yashwant Sinha. An adequate number of CRPF personnel has been deployed, as per the order released on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Centre had accorded a Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to Droupadi Murmu.