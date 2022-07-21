Draupadi Murmu all set to become the next President — what it means for India and the BJP

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is all set to become the next President of India — the first from the tribal community and the second ever female president. Murmu's candidature saw a number of non-NDA parties such as the YSRCP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha rallying behind her.

At 64, Murmu would also be the first ever constitutional head to be born after India's independence. What is significant is also the message that the BJP intends to send across three states — with significant tribal population — that go to polls over the course of the next two years — Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

Sanjay Kumar, professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said that Murmu's becoming the next President is a big achievement for her after everything she has been through and it is also a big moment for India — to have a president from the tribal community. Talking about the political impact of her presidency on BJP, Kumar said, "The BJP is able to send out a larger message. It is not about the tribal vote or women's vote, they are sending out the larger message of being committed to social justice," he said.

Also Read: The many odds that Draupadi Murmu overcame to be the first citizen of India

Kumar said that earlier, when the cabinet expansion took place, BJP had made it a point to say how many people in the cabinet are from the marginalised communities. "I think the party has moved one step ahead in demonstrating to the people of the country that it is really committed to the welfare or the social justice of people belong to the tribal community, the dalit community, to women, to people from the OBC community, etc," he said.

Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University, agreed. He said predicting the result for the Presidential polls was easy, however it was the question of the margin of the victory that was the point of debate. Talking about why some of non-NDA parties backed Murmu in the Presidential polls, Shastri said, "The logic is simple. Given the profile the new President would have, I think that is something several non-NDA parties wanted to align themselves with. If you look at the parties that have backed her, these are the ones who are strongly wedded to the larger social justice agenda. Therefore, supporting her candidature was something that was important from their party perspective also," he said.

Shastri added that this was not the first time parties were breaking rank and trying to support the Presidential candidate of the ruling alliance, and the same had happened earlier as well.

Talking about if Murmu as President of India would shift the tribal vote bank in BJP's favour, Kumar said he anticipates that the tribal vote that has shifted in BJP's favour over the last few years will further get consolidated.