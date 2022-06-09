EC to announce schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm today

The Election Commission of India (EC) is all set to announce the schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 25 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

The President of India is not elected directly. He or she is elected by the members of an electoral college.

An electoral college consists of the elected members of both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of the Legislative Assemblies of States and the Union Territories of Delhi and Pondicherry.

In terms of numbers, the electoral college is made up of 233 members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 members of the Lok Sabha, and 4,120 members of legislative assemblies a total of 4,896 electors.

In the presidential elections, the value of each vote is pre-determined in proportion to the population of the respective state based on the 1971 census.

The total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,896 electors is 10,98,903 and the winning candidate has to get at least 50 percent plus one vote to be declared as elected

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college. Therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Legislative Councils similarly have no role in the presidential elections.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.