Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

EC to announce schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm today

EC to announce schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 25.

EC to announce schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm today
The Election Commission of India (EC) is all set to announce the schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 25.
The President of India is not elected directly. He or she is elected by the members of an electoral college.
An electoral college consists of the elected members of both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of the Legislative Assemblies of States and the Union Territories of Delhi and Pondicherry. Legislative Councils have no role in the presidential elections.
(The story will be updated soon)
 
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

View: Close fight for 3-4 seats to make June 10 Rajya Sabha elections a cliffhanger

Next Article

Mumbai: Rs 500 fine, suspension of licence for 3 months if pillion rider caught without helmet from today

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More