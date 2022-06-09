EC to announce schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm today

The Election Commission of India (EC) is all set to announce the schedule for presidential elections at 3 pm on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 25.

The President of India is not elected directly. He or she is elected by the members of an electoral college.

An electoral college consists of the elected members of both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of the Legislative Assemblies of States and the Union Territories of Delhi and Pondicherry. Legislative Councils have no role in the presidential elections.

