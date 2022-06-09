Voting for presidential elections on July 18, counting on July 21

The voting for the presidential elections in India will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will be held on July 21 in New Delhi, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on Thursday. The new President will be sworn in on July 25.

Check full schedule of presidential elections here:

Issue of Election Commission's notification calling the election: June 15

Last date of nomination: June 29

Date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: July 2

Date of poll if necessary been taken: July 18

Date of counting, if required: July 21

He said the total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,809 electors, is 10,86,431 and the winning candidate has to get at least 50 percent plus one vote to be declared as elected. As many as 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 233 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4033 MLAs will elect the president.

(Credit: Election Commission of India)

"The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said while announcing the schedule.

The voting will be held via secret ballot. "Election shall be held with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote & the voting shall be by secret ballot," Rajiv Kumar said.

"All the members have to maintain the secrecy of the ballot" and that "no political party can issue whip for presidential elections", the CEC said.

The presidential elections will take place as the term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24 this year. Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 24, 2017. After the election, the new President will take oath on July 25.

How is a President elected in India

The President of India is elected by the members of an electoral college. The electoral college consists of the elected members of both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of the Legislative Assemblies of states including that of Union Territories of Delhi and Pondicherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college. Therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. similarly, Legislative Councils have no role in the presidential elections.