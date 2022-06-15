The process to file nominations for the upcoming presidential election began on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India (EC) issued a notification calling upon the electors to fill the vacancy. The last day of filing the nominations is June 29 and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 30, the EC announced last week. The voting is scheduled to take place on July 18 and the counting of votes, if need be, will take place on July 21.

Who can file nominations?

A candidate has to be a citizen of India and must have completed 35 years of age.

He/she must be eligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha.

He/she must not hold "any office of profit under the government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments".

The candidate may be holding the office of president or vice-president or governor of any state or ministers of the union or any state.

How to file nomination

According to the Election Commission, the nomination paper of a candidate has to be made in the prescribed form -- Form 2 appended to the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

The form has to be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least 50 electors as seconders. Here, the elector means elected MPs and elected MLAs who are electors for the Presidential election, the EC says.

The completed nomination paper has to be presented to the Returning Officer between 11 am and 3 pm on any day other than on a public holiday appointed for the purpose by the EC. The papers can be filed either by the candidate or by any of his proposers or seconders.

Following this, the candidate needs to deposit an amount of Rs 15,000 as security to the Returning Officer. The amount can be deposited either in cash or else the receipt showing that the amount has been deposited in the Reserve Bank of India or in a government treasury can also be shown in the nomination papers.

The candidate is also required to show a certified copy of the entry showing his name in the current electoral roll for the Parliamentary Constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector.

How a president is elected

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college. This electoral college consists of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states, including that of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college. Therefore, they are not allowed to participate in the election. Similarly, Legislative Councils have no role in the elections of the President.

The presidential elections follow the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and the voting takes place via secret ballot.

As many as 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 233 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4033 MLAs will elect the president this year. The total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,809 electors, is 10,86,431. The value of the vote of an MP will be 700, the EC has said in the press conference.

Key Opposition meet to discuss presidential candidate

Ahead of the elections, a key Opposition meet is being held in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the polls. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited 22 political parties in Delhi to build a consensus on the presidential candidate against the NDA's candidate.

Some parties, including the BSP and the AIMIM, were not invited, while Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to skip the meet. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has turned down the proposal to be the common Opposition candidate for the top constitutional post.