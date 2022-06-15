The process to file nominations for the upcoming presidential election began on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India (EC) issued a notification calling upon the electors to fill the vacancy. The last day of filing the nominations is June 29 and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 30, the EC announced last week. The voting is scheduled to take place on July 18 and the counting of votes, if need be, will take place on July 21.
The presidential elections will take place as the term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24 this year. After the election, the new President will take oath on July 25.
Who can file nominations?
How to file nomination
How a president is elected
The president is elected by the members of the electoral college. This electoral college consists of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states, including that of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college. Therefore, they are not allowed to participate in the election. Similarly, Legislative Councils have no role in the elections of the President.
The presidential elections follow the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and the voting takes place via secret ballot.
As many as 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 233 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4033 MLAs will elect the president this year. The total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,809 electors, is 10,86,431. The value of the vote of an MP will be 700, the EC has said in the press conference.
Key Opposition meet to discuss presidential candidate
Ahead of the elections, a key Opposition meet is being held in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the polls. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited 22 political parties in Delhi to build a consensus on the presidential candidate against the NDA's candidate.
Some parties, including the BSP and the AIMIM, were not invited, while Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to skip the meet. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has turned down the proposal to be the common Opposition candidate for the top constitutional post.
