President Droupadi Murmu will confer six awards as part of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

The awards are – Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022, Swachhta Hi Sewa 2022, Sujlam 1.0 & 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Functionality Assessment, Har Ghar Jal certification and Start-up Grand Challenge, according to an official statement.

The department is implementing two flagship programmes — Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) — of the central government.

The SBM-G was launched on 2nd October 2014 with the aim to stop open defecation. All villages in the country were declared open-defecation free five years later.

Thereafter, SBM-G 2.0 was launched in 2020 to sustain the ODF status in villages and improve the level of cleanliness in rural areas through solid and liquid waste management, thereby making villages ODF-plus.