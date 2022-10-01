    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeindia News

    President Droupadi Murmu will confer six awards as part of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.
    The awards are – Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022, Swachhta Hi Sewa 2022, Sujlam 1.0 & 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Functionality Assessment, Har Ghar Jal certification and Start-up Grand Challenge, according to an official statement.
    The department is implementing two flagship programmes — Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) — of the central government.
    The SBM-G was launched on 2nd October 2014 with the aim to stop open defecation. All villages in the country were declared open-defecation free five years later.
    Thereafter, SBM-G 2.0 was launched in 2020 to sustain the ODF status in villages and improve the level of cleanliness in rural areas through solid and liquid waste management, thereby making villages ODF-plus.
