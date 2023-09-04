President Murmu to launch 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign on September 13—all you need to know

President Draupadi Murmu, on September 13, will inaugurate a campaign named 'Ayushman Bhava', aiming to ensure the optimum delivery of healthcare schemes to all intended beneficiaries, including those in remote areas.

What is 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign?

It is an umbrella campaign comprising three major components aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and awareness:

Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0: This component focuses on creating and distributing Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries.

Ayushman Mela: The campaign includes Weekly Health Melas conducted at the level of AB-HWCs and Community Health Centers (CHCs).

Ayushman Sabha: These village/ward-level meetings are intended to raise awareness about various healthcare schemes and services.

Campaign launch during 'Seva Pakhwara'

The campaign will be introduced during the 'Seva Pakhwara, ' which runs from September 17 to October 2 and encompasses a range of activities planned to enhance healthcare accessibility and awareness.

In a letter addressed to all cabinet ministers and chief ministers, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the importance of realising the 'Antyodaya' vision by providing comprehensive health services to every village.

"India’s goal of Universal Health Coverage shall be possible only when each village of India is healthy. To build momentum for enhanced awareness about various healthcare schemes and to saturate critical healthcare services in every village, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has planned 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign," Mandaviya said.

"With the successful implementation of all the above initiatives, the campaign will eventually ensure Gram/ Nagar Panchayat to attain the status of 'Ayushman Gram Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Ward' with saturation of selected health indicators," Mandaviya stated.

What is Seva Pakhwara?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 16-days 'Seva Pakhwara' commencing on September 17, coinciding with the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The program will extend up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

During the 'Seva Pakhwara', BJP chief JP Nadda has asked MPs to undertake service to people. These services include setting up blood donation camps and launching cleanliness campaigns in their areas.

All the blood banks will organize at least one blood donation camp to ensure smooth availability of blood and its components in the future.

An online organ donation Pledge Registry is being initiated beginning from Sewa Pakhwada to register the pledges of willing citizens all over the country. A 24×7 toll free helpline number 1800114770 is functional for providing any guidance related to pledging process or information on organ donation.

Besides, MPs have been asked to help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat scheme cards if they do not have one. They would also interact with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and visit villages.