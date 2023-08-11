President Murmu praises women achievers, calls for their contribution in nation-building

She compared men and women to the two wheels of a vehicle and said that they complemented each other. She also invoked the concept of Shiv and Shakti to highlight the importance of women in Indian culture.

Hailing India as a nation that has a culture of respecting women for ages, President Droupadi Murmu said we as a society need to create an atmosphere for women to succeed even as they are breaking glass ceilings in various sectors.

Addressing the News18 Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi, she congratulated women achievers from various fields on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

She said that India had set a goal of becoming one of the top three nations in the world and that it could not be achieved without the participation of women, who constitute half of the population. She said that women had been part of every major economy’s development and that there was a need to increase their workforce participation in some states.

“Men and women are two wheels of a vehicle. If one wheel is not working properly, the vehicle too cannot move properly. Without Shakti, Shiv is incomplete. Shiv and Shakti complete each other,” she said.

Drawing attention to the delay in giving women voting rights across the world, Murmu said that Indian women had enjoyed voting rights from the beginning, unlike in many other countries where they had to struggle for it. She also pointed out that India had been ahead of many developed countries in having women as President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

She said that whenever women had been insulted, the whole society had come together and ensured punishment for the culprits. She expressed confidence that women’s power would continue to forge ahead.

She urged the society to give opportunities to daughters and said that they were breaking the glass ceiling in various sectors. She also said that the government was making efforts to empower women and make them successful. She appealed to everyone to join hands in this endeavour.