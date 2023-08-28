President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative Rs 100 coin on legendary actor and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, at a special event held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, August 28. The special event was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to commemorate the birth centenary year of the legendary actor and politician, who was popularly known as NTR.

According to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu commemorated NTR's profound contributions to Indian cinema and praised his ability to breathe life into iconic characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

These performances resonated so deeply with the audiences that the characters of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, portrayed by NTR, transcended the screen and became objects of reverence, with people worshipping the actor himself.

President Murmu emphasised NTR's role in channelling the pain and aspirations of the common people through his acting, painting a vivid picture of social realities. The message of social justice and equality was further amplified through his film Manushulanta Okkate, underscoring the universal truth that all human beings are equal, President Murmu added.

Beyond his cinematic journey, the legendary actor’s influence also spanned over politics. President hailed him as a unique personality who scripted a distinct chapter in Indian politics with his extraordinary charisma and dedication. She said that his public welfare efforts are still recognised today, demonstrating his dedication to the general welfare.

President Murmu further remarked that NTR's distinct personality will live on forever in the hearts of everyone, particularly Telugu speakers.

The commemorative coin is 44mm in diameter and it has been made with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel and 5 per cent zinc. One side of the coin features the Ashoka Chakra while the other displays NTR's portrait alongside the Hindi inscription ‘Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satajayanti.’ The years 1923-2023 are etched onto the coin, encapsulating NT Ramarao’s birth centenary period.

Prominent personalities from the film fraternity and family members of NTR's family were present at the event, according to PTI. Former Andhra Pradesh CM and NTR’s son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu, daughter D Purandeswari and son Nandamuri Balakrishna were present at the event among other family members.