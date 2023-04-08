With her maiden sortie, President Murmu became the second female Indian President after Pratibha Patil to fly in a fighter plane.

President Droupadi Murmu took her maiden sortie on a fighter jet - Sukhoi 30 MKI - at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter, President Murmu can be seen donning the Indian Air Force uniform. She also makes a victory gesture for the cameras before getting on board.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/DXjG3kieut — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Assam from April 6 to April 8, inaugurated the Kaziranga National Park on day 1 of her visit. The President then flagged off Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 on April 7.

On Friday, she inaugurated the two-day ‘‘Gaj Festival” at the Kaziranga National Park and attended the celebration to mark 75 years of Gauhati High Court in Guwahati.

With her maiden sortie, President Murmu became the second female Indian President after Pratibha Patil to fly in a fighter plane. Former President Pratibha Patil had flown in the Sukhoi fighter jet in 2009.

This is President Murmu’s second visit to the state after she became the President. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the President for taking sortie close to the India-China border. He wrote, “It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed.”

It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/J6cJWEqzpu— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2023

