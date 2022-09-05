President Murmu emphasises on teaching in one's mother tongue

By CNBCTV18.com

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue.

She noted that India's school education is counted among the world's largest education systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. "I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.