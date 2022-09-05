    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    President Murmu emphasises on teaching in one's mother tongue

    President Murmu emphasises on teaching in one's mother tongue

    President Murmu emphasises on teaching in one's mother tongue
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    "Talent development in science, literature, and social sciences can be more effective if taught in the mother tongue," President Droupadi Murmu said.

    President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue.
    "Talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in mother tongue," she said.
    She noted that India's school education is counted among the world's largest education systems.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.
    "Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. "I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.
    Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

    Tags

    Draupadi MurmuNarendra ModiTeachers' Day

    Next Article

    Bengaluru rains live | Civic body warns of disruption in water supply for 2 days amid heavy waterlogging

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng