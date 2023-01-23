President Murmu confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 exceptional children

The Government of India confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievements. This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar has been conferred upon 11 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievement in the field of Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Social Service, and Sports.

President Draupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 to 11 exceptional children at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Monday in the presence of the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

The President congratulated all the children upon receiving the award and said that it encourages the children in their contribution to the development of the country.

"I congratulate all the children who received the award today. I am glad to see all the talented children present here. Children are invaluable treasure of our society and every step taken for their bright future betters the future of the society and country. We must make every possible effort to encourage them towards bright future," she added.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, this year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar has been conferred upon 11 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievement in the field of Art and Culture (4), Bravery (1), Innovation (2), Social Service (1), and Sports (3). Of the 11 children selected for the prestigious award, there are 6 boys and 5 girls belonging to 11 States and UTs.

Among the recipients are; 14-year-old Anoushka Jolly from Delhi, who was conferred with the prestigious award in the field of Social service, for developing an app named "Anti-bullying Squad Kavach "providing mental health counselling". She also developed educational online videos dealing with bullying and cyber bullying.

In the field of Art and Culture, the President honoured 16-year-old Aadithya Suresh from Kerala, M. Gauravi Reddy (17) from Telangana, Sambhav Mishra (16) from Odisha and Shreya Bhattacharjee (12) from Assam.

In spite of being diagnosed with Osteogenesis imperfecta since birth, Aadithya Suresh from Kerala has performed in more than 500 singing events including those on different TV channels. M. Gauravi Reddy is the youngest dance record holder, to be nominated to the International Dance Council in 2016. Sambhav Mishra is the youngest ever fellow in the 200 years of history of the prestigious "Fellowship of the Royal Asiatic Society London" and has authored many books and noteworthy articles for renowned publication. A skilled Tabla artist, Shreya Bhattacharjee, is the record holder in the "India Book of Records" for playing Tabla for longest duration.

In the field of Innovation, the President honoured Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan (17) from Chhattisgarh and 8-year-old Rishi Shiv Prasanna from Karnataka who is the youngest Certified Android Application developer with an IQ of 180. Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan has developed MICROPA, an efficient cost effective technology using computer algorithm, to detect and filter microplastic from drinking water.

In the field of sports, Hanaya Nisar (16) from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 year-old Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi from Andhra Pradesh and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire (10) from Gujarat were conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar.

Hanaya represented India and bagged Gold medal by securing first place in 3rd SQAY martial Arts Championship held in Chingju, South Korea in October 2018 at the age of 12 years, while Meenakshi is an international chess player who held World #1 Under 11 Girls as per FIDE ratings from May to October 2022. Shauryajit is the youngest national level Mallakhamb player who bagged bronze medal in the Standing Pole open category at the National Games 2022 held in Gujarat.

In the field of Bravery, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir (15) from Maharashtra was conferred with the award for jumping into river to save the life of a woman.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees, a statement said.

Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani will also interact with the children and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories in the presence of Minister of State, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai on Tuesday, it added.

The awards are conferred upon children in the age group 5 – 18 years, for their excellence in six categories - Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service and Sports. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh and a certificate.

In 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) was conferred to 29 brilliant children. The winners included 15 boys and 14 girls from all over India.

In 2021, as many as 32 kids were conferred with prestigious award for their excelling performance in creativity, athletics, arts, community service, scholarship and bravery.

