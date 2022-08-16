President Draupadi Murmu approves 107 Gallantry Awards: Check complete list

By CNBCTV18.com

President Draupadi Murmu approved 107 gallantry awards to armed forces and CAPF personnel a day before Independence Day. The awards include three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, 81 Sena Medals (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry), two bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), and one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry). Out of the 13, eight Shaurya Chakras have been awarded to army personnel, including two posthumously.

Naik Devendra Pratap Singh was awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award, the Kirti Chakra. He was part of an operation in Pulwama on January 29 where he killed two terrorists in a gunfight.

The President also approved 40 mention-in-despatches to the Indian Army, including one to an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and one to an army dog, ‘Axel’ (posthumously), for their significant contributions in different military operations such as Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Rhino, Operation Orchid, Operation Falcon, Operation Hifazat and Operation Trikut (Deoghar).

Here is the complete list of gallantry awards

:

Kirti Chakras

Nk Devendra Pratap Singh, Armd, 55 Rr

Sudip Sarkar (Posthumous)

Paotinsat Guite (Posthumous)

Shaurya Chakras

Maj. Nitin Dhaania, 2 Para (Sf)

Maj. Amit Dahiya, Sm, 1 Para (Sf)

Maj. Sandeep Kumar, Grenadiers, 55 Rr

Maj. Abhishek Singh, Mech Inf, 50 Rr

Hav. Ghanshyam, Grenadiers, 55 Rr

L/Nk Ragh Vendra Singh, Mech Inf, 9 Rr

Sep. Karn Veer Singh, Rajput, 44 Rr (Posthumous)

Gnr. Jasbir Singh, Arty, 19 Rr (Posthumous)

Lt. Commander Mrityunjay Kumar (Indian Navy)

Asst Commandant Amit Kumar (Crpf)

Somay Vinayak Munde (Ips), Additional Sp (Maharashtra Police)

Ravindra Kashinath Naetam, Police Hero (Maharashtra Police)

Tikaram Sampatrao Will Bite, Police Hero (Maharashtra Police)

Bar To Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Maj. Archit Sharma, Sena Medal, Mech Inf, 42 Rr

Maj. Narender Singh Waldia, Sena Medal, Engrs, 44 Rr

Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Lt Col Vivek Kumar Dwivedi, Arty, 663 Army Avn Sqn (R&O)

Lt Col Sudhanshu Dhyani, 671 Army Avn Sqn (R&O)

Lt Col Prasoon Singh, 5 Rajput

Maj Angad Singh Behl, 14 Jat

Maj Vaibhav Bhatnagar, 3 Rajput

Maj Sahil Kumar, 4 Para (Sf)

Maj Parth Chandel, Bihar, 24 Rr

Maj Vivek Kamboj, Grenadiers, 55 Rr

Maj Mritunjay Katoch, Garh Rif, 14 Rr

Maj Sudeep Kumar, Sikh, 46 Rr

Maj Divya Agre, Garh Rif, 14 Rr

Maj Rishav Jamwal, Garh Rif, 14 Rr

Maj Anuj Veer Singh, Jat, 34 Rr

Maj Prabhjot Singh Saini, Raj Rif, 9 Rr

Maj Mandeep K Narwal, Garh Rif, 48 Rr

Maj Akash Sen, Sikh Li, 19 Rr

Maj Arun Kumar, Asc, 1 Rr

Maj Abhinav Nehra, 2 Para (Sf)

Maj Rajesh Rawat, Mahar, 1 Rr

Maj Navneet Singh, 1 Para (Sf)

Maj Vijay Singh, Armd, 6 Assam Rif

Maj Aditya Bisht, Assam, 42 Rr

Maj Sankalp Yadav, Arty, 33 R&O Flt (Posthumous)

Maj Apraant Raunaq Singh, Raj Rif, 9 Rr

Maj Soubam Kinobabu Singh, 2 Jak Li

Maj Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Engrs, 55 Rr

Maj Vikas Kumar, Kumaon, 13 Rr

Maj Dinesh A, Engrs, 44 Rr

Maj Irengbam Vishal Meetei, 19 Jak Rif

Capt Anchit Sarpratap Rattani, 9 Para (Sf)

Capt Nikhil Manchanda, 2 Para (Sf)

Capt Abid Sohail, Sigs, 13 Rr

Capt Reshab Dhungana, Sigs, 50 Rr

Capt Srivathsan K, Gr, 6 Assam Rif

Capt Mushtaq Ul Islam Khan, 12 Jat

Sub Ram Singh, Garh Rif, 48 Rr (Posthumous)

Nb Sub Sandeep Kumar, 9 Para (Sf)

Nb Sub Kailash Joshi, 2 Para (Sf)

Nb Sub Daljeet Singh, 9 Para (Sf)

Nb Sub Gursev Singh, 8 Sikh Li

Hav Rajendra Singh, 2 Para (Sf)

Hav Manish Dhuliya, 4 Para (Sf)

Hav Sonit Kumar Saini, 102 Engr Regt (Posthumous)

Hav Om Prakash, Grenadiers, 55 Rr

Hav Ashok Kumar, Rajput, 44 Rr

Hav Bhupendra Chand, Kumaon, 13 Rr

Hav R Bithungo Lotha, Assam, 2 Arunachal Scouts Bn

L/Hav Major Singh, 4 Sikh

Nk Jagjit Singh, Mech Inf, 9 Rr

Nk Norden Lepcha, Mech Inf, 9 Rr

Nk Akash Sadhotra, Mech Inf, 50 Rr

Nk Sarabjit Singh, Armd, 55 Rr

Nk Banwari Lal Rathore, 270 Engr Regt (Posthumous)

Nk Bhuva Rajubhai Rambhai, Guards, 50 Rr

Nk Lalit Singh Shekhawat, Raj Rif, 9 Rr

Nk Bhupinder Singh, 2 Para (Sf)

Nk Amit Kumar, Grenadiers, 55 Rr

Nk Guddu Kumar, Grenadiers, 55 Rr

Nk Sanjeev Kumar, 3 Rajput

Nk Shakti Singh, 3 Rajput

Nk Mahipal Singh, Rajput, 44 Rr

Nk Kesar Singh, Rajput, 44 Rr

Nk Sartaj Ahmad Wagay, Jak Li, 50 Rr

L/Nk Sutinder Singh, Mech Inf, 42 Rr

L/Nk Satish Kumar, Dogra, 62 Rr

L/Nk Parveen Singh, Jat, 34 Rr

L/Nk Pramod Lamba, Jat, 34 Rr

Sep Vikas Khatri, Mech Inf, 50 Rr

Sep Dalvinder Singh, Mech Inf, 9 Rr

Sep Sasankha Sekhar Samal, 233 (I) Fd Wksp Coy(Posthumous)

Sep Jagpreet Singh, Sikh, 16 Rr

Sep Adesh Singh, Jat, 34 Rr

Sep Amarjit, Jat, 34 Rr

Sep Chaina Ram, Jat, 34 Rr

Sep Narender Sharma, Kumaon, 50 Rr

Rfn Lakhan Singh, Raj Rif, 9 Rr

Rfn Deepak Phogat, Raj Rif, 9 Rr

Rfn Sheikh Shahbaz Yousuf, 1 Jak Li

Rfn Ishan Hussain Khan, Jak Li, 19 Rr

Swr Rajbir Singh Tanwar, Armd, 24 Rr

Spr Hanamant Dhareppa Ayatti, Engrs, 44 Rr

Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry

Wing Commander Deepika Misra

Group Captain Rahul Singh

Group Captain Ravi Nanda

Flight Lt D Ravindra Rao

Squadron Leader Dilip Gurnani

Sergeant Parminder Singh

Sergeant Shyam Veer Singh.

Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Vineet Kumar, La (Ah), 243807-H

The CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police were also decorated with the maximum gallantry awards for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in the Union Territory as the Centre announced service medals for a total of 1,082 personnel on Independence Day.