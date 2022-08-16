President Draupadi Murmu approves 107 Gallantry Awards: Check complete list

Mini
President Draupadi Murmu approved 107 gallantry awards to armed forces and CAPF personnel a day before Independence Day. The awards include three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, 81 Sena Medals (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry), two bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), and one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry). Out of the 13, eight Shaurya Chakras have been awarded to army personnel, including two posthumously.
Naik Devendra Pratap Singh was awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award, the Kirti Chakra. He was part of an operation in Pulwama on January 29 where he killed two terrorists in a gunfight.
The President also approved 40 mention-in-despatches to the Indian Army, including one to an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and one to an army dog, ‘Axel’ (posthumously), for their significant contributions in different military operations such as Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Rhino, Operation Orchid, Operation Falcon, Operation Hifazat and Operation Trikut (Deoghar).
Here is the complete list of gallantry awards
Kirti Chakras
Shaurya Chakras
Bar To Sena Medal (Gallantry)
Sena Medal (Gallantry)
Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry
Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)
Vineet Kumar, La (Ah), 243807-H
The CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police were also decorated with the maximum gallantry awards for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in the Union Territory as the Centre announced service medals for a total of 1,082 personnel on Independence Day.