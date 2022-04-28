Cross
President Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo: White House

By PTI  IST (Published)
White house in a statement said that US President Joe Biden will meet PM Modi during the QUAD summit in Tokyo next month. US President is also scheduled to meet South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said. Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24.
"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon," Psaki said.
