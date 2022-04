President Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo: White House

US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the White House has said. Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24.

"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.