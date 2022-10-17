By Anand Singha

Mini He will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India after the retirement of the incumbent CJI Uday Umesh Lalit.

The President of India has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju said in a tweet.

On October 11, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit proposed to the Centre the name of the senior-most Supreme Court judge, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, as his successor.

