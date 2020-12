Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that preparations are in the last stage for Covid-19 vaccination drive, adding that people will be given dosage of vaccine manufactured in India.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens of the country to exercise caution in the new year and abide by the preventive norms even after vaccination.

"I used to say 'jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi' but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution)," Modi said.

Prime Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot via video conferencing. The new AIIMS is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

He said that in the last six years the government began work over 10 new AIIMS and some of them are operational. “Twenty super speciality hospitals are also being built in the country," Modi said.

Modi also expressed his gratitude to the health and frontline warriors fighting coronavirus.

“This last day of the year is to remember India's millions of doctors, health warriors, sanitation workers, and front line corona warriors. I salute the companions who have given their lives on duty,” he said.