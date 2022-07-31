Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava, popularly known by his pen name Premchand, was a blessing to Indian literature. Born in Lamhi, a small village near Varanasi, on July 31, 1880, Premchand is considered one of the greatest literary figures in India for his immortal stories and novels.

Apart from his iconic stories and novels, Premchand has also left a rich legacy of his plays, essays, translations and children’s literature.

The legendary writer’s work reflected the realities of colonial India and delved into the roots of social evils of the time. His writings showcased the socio-economic realities that prevailed in a country that was slowly emerging from the shackles of colonialism as a newborn nation.

His literary work highlighted several issues ranging from widow re-marriage, dowry, untouchability, labour exploitation, prostitution and the feudal system among others.

On the occasion of Premchand’s 142nd birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his most popular novels.

Godaan (1936)

Highlighting the class struggle and the exploitation of the down-trodden by the landlords in a feudal society, Godaan is a spectacular literary creation that shows the socio-economic realities of pre-Independent India. A cinematic adaptation of the novel was also released in 1963, with actors like Raaj Kumar, Mehmood and Shashikala playing the lead roles.

Seva Sadan (1918)

Originally written in Urdu under the moniker Bazaar-e-Husn, the novel got published in Hindi in 1919. It was Premchand’s first major novel. The story featured a housewife who sets out on a journey of reformation against the social stigmas.

Gaban (1931)

One of the best examples of Premchand’s writing, Gaban tells the tale of a man named Ramnath who ends up stealing jewels from his wife. The novel displays the struggle of the youths in pre-independent India in the most authentic light.

Nirmala (1928)

The novel is a striking blow on the dowry exploitation that the women endure, even now. The story revolves around a young woman who is married off to an elderly man and brings the unfair treatment of women under the spotlight.

Karmabhoomi (1932)

Karmabhoomi is based on the state of Uttar Pradesh during the 1930s and shows the exploitation of the poor by the privileged class. Premchand has successfully portrayed the class struggle in the early 1930s when exploitation of the poor was prevalent across the country irrespective of their class and religion.