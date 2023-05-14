Praveen Sood appointed new CBI Director for a period of two years

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's fixed tenure of two years is coming to an end on May 25.

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch has been appointed as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Sood will take over from current chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal after the completion of his tenure.

A high-level committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had met on Saturday evening and shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director.

Other than Sood, sources had said that the names of senior IPS officers from Karnataka, Delhi and other states were discussed during the meeting.

Sood, an IPO officer from the Karnataka Cadre, who is also the state DGP, was counted among the frontrunners.

Former Mumbai Police Commission Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre took over the reins of the CBI on May 26, 2021.

The CBI Director is selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years. During the meeting, the possible candidates for appointment as new Central Vigilance Commissioner and member Lok Pal were also discussed.

(With Inputs from Agencies.)