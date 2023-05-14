Praveen Sood appointed new CBI Director for a period of two years

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's fixed tenure of two years is coming to an end on May 25.

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch has been appointed as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Sood will take over from current chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal after the completion of his tenure.

A high-level committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had met on Saturday evening and shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director.