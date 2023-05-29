Praveen Kumar Srivastava sworn in as CVC by President Droupadi Murmu

Praveen Kumar Srivastava was working as the acting CVC since December last year after the completion of Suresh N Patel's tenure as the chief of the probity watchdog.
Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava was on Monday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) by President Droupadi Murmu.
"At a ceremony held today at 10:30 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President," the statement said.
The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries in the National Capital.
Srivastava is a 1988-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He superannuated as secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat on January 31, 2022.
The tenure of a CVC and the vigilance commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.
Srivastava was working as the acting CVC since December last year after the completion of Suresh N Patel's tenure as the chief of the probity watchdog.
First Published: May 29, 2023 6:20 PM IST
