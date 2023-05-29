English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsPraveen Kumar Srivastava sworn in as CVC by President Droupadi Murmu

    Praveen Kumar Srivastava sworn in as CVC by President Droupadi Murmu

    Praveen Kumar Srivastava sworn in as CVC by President Droupadi Murmu
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 6:37:49 PM IST (Updated)

    Praveen Kumar Srivastava was working as the acting CVC since December last year after the completion of Suresh N Patel's tenure as the chief of the probity watchdog.

    Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava was on Monday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) by President Droupadi Murmu.

    "At a ceremony held today at 10:30 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President," the statement said.
    The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries in the National Capital.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X