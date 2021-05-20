Prasar Bharati to launch DD International to counter global narrative on India’s fight against COVID-19 Updated : May 20, 2021 16:07:49 IST Prasar Bharati floated an Expression of Interest last week for DD International inviting suggestions from private players to prepare a detailed project report for the upcoming news channel The new channel will tell India story to a global audience Bilateral distribution agreements with international broadcasters Published : May 20, 2021 04:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply