PM Modi inaugurates museum to honour all Prime Ministers of country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers' museum), constructed to tribute every Prime Minister in the country since independence. The museum aims to sensitise and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all the executive heads India has witnessed so far.
Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Discusses 'Grave Situation' With Uk Pm Boris Johnson
PMO, in its earlier statement, said that the museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers. PM Modi also bought the first ticket for the museum before its inauguration, officials said.
According to the PMO, the museum is guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.
First Published: IST