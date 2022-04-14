PM Modi inaugurates museum to honour all Prime Ministers of country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers' museum), constructed to tribute every Prime Minister in the country since independence. The museum aims to sensitise and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all the executive heads India has witnessed so far.

PMO, in its earlier statement, said that the museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers. PM Modi also bought the first ticket for the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

