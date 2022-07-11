Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela starts today: All you need to know

In an effort to boost career opportunities by providing practical training to the youth, the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will kick-off the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela on Monday. During this mela, training will be provided for over 500 trades, including welding, electrical work, housekeeping, beauticians and mechanical work, among others. The initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission.

“The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skill sets,” said the ministry in a statement. The day-long apprenticeship mela will be held at over 200 locations. More than 1,000 companies from 36 sectors will participate in it. Over 500 distinct trades will be covered and a total of 1,88,410 applicants would participate in the mela, according to the ministry.

As of Sunday (July 10), 67,035 apprenticeship offers were made on the platform.

To participate in the mela, an individual must have studied till at least Class V. Individuals with skill training certificates, an ITI Diploma or a graduate degree can also participate. Those who participate in the mela will be given National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognised certifications. These certificates, according to the ministry, would increase their employability.

The apprenticeship mela will be hosted every month. During the mela, small-scale companies with at least four employees will be able to hire apprentices. Candidates will also receive a monthly stipend online in accordance with government criteria for learning new skills. A credit bank idea will be initiated shortly to help participants of the mela to opt for academic courses in the future, added the ministry.

"Recently, the first set of apprentices have received a stipend subsidy in their accounts through direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)," said Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

