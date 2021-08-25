Practical playbook for reopening schools: From pods and bubbles to bridging learning gaps

Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal of DLF Foundation Schools said schools would perhaps be the safest place for children.

The case for reopening schools pan-India is getting stronger. Students have largely stayed away from classrooms for over the past 18 months now, and while online classrooms have become the norm, not every student is able to access this new mode of education.

One big hurdle in reopening schools is the vaccination of teachers and support staff so that children have a safer environment to learn in. To this end, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has requested states to try and vaccinate school teachers on priority by the 5th of September. He said Centre would allocate 2 crore additional vaccine doses to states to achieve this target.

Some states have already reopened physical classes for certain higher grades, especially those where students have to appear for board-level examinations. Of course, this restart comes with riders.

In the national capital, an expert panel has submitted a report recommending a phased reopening of schools. Right now, students in classes 10 to 12 can visit Delhi schools, but only for admissions or exam-related purposes. These students must carry written consent from their parents.

There is a section of parents who fear that if their children were to attend schools, they could be at potential risk of getting infected. However, Dr Soumya Swaminathan Chief Scientist at World Health Organization (WHO), told CNBC-TV18 that there is very little chance of children contracting the virus at the same rate as adults.

In an interview with Shereen Bhan, Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal of DLF Foundation Schools, said schools would perhaps be the safest place for children. She said all staff at DLF schools have been vaccinated so that there is no threat to children.

"Haryana government has been very progressive and has ensured and given orders that schools should reopen. The staff at DLF have been vaccinated completely so that there is no threat to children. The only challenge that we are facing is that there is a certain fear psychosis that exists within the parent community but we have to understand that parents are taking children all over the place. I see children in malls, restaurants, resorts, airports and those are much more insecure places as far as virus is concerned than a school. In fact, school would perhaps be the safest place."

Wattal said hybrid learning system is here to stay, we have to operate in bubbles and get on with it.

"The most important thing that we have done is, we have ensured that there are not more than 10 children in a class, we have ensured that it is staggered and the hybrid learning system has come to stay. So we have done it at several levels where a certain group comes on Monday's, Tuesday's and Wednesday's and another group comes on Tuesday's, Thursday's and Friday's and so this way there is not so much of a footfall in schools."

"However the point is we have to operate in bubbles. It has been happening all over the world and we have to get on with it. It is a very sad trend that this fear has taken so much out of our children and they are really in a difficult situation."

Kavita Das, principal of St. John's High School in Chandigarh, said, "We have received guidelines from the Chandigarh administration and it has been incorporated into what we have been working on. Before we began we had parent teacher meetings for every single class which was coming in and we made sure we met parents individually, we addressed their concerns."

"The result has been that when the children have been coming in, they know exactly what protocols to follow, they are adhering to them scrupulously. Different entrances are being given for different classes so that they can come in without any kind clustering happening. So, all this has developed confidence. Initially we had a few children coming in but the numbers are growing rapidly. Hybrid classes is the order of the day right now until all children are back in school."

Dr. Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School in New Delhi, said, "There is a huge learning gap and learning loss, which we are observing. Last year also for a very brief period when schools reopened we saw that learning gap. We have vaccinated all our staff, everybody is vaccinated inside the school premises, so parents are very assured. We also had continuous parent dialogue programs. We have also developed a self-care package, every child is coming with a little COVID kit. So they know how to take care of themselves and we have all protocols in place."

