Prabal group to sponsor 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan -2022'

Under an initiative to promote sports in the state, the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab is organising “Khedan vatan Punjab Diyan-2022” from September 1 to October 21.
Prabal group is one of the main designated sponsors of the event which is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.
The Chairman of Prabal Group Sulakhan Singh Kang while speaking on the Punjab Government’s initiative stated, "It is a matter of honour and pride for us that our organisation has been given the chance to become a part of this prestigious event."
Block level tournaments will be held from September 1 to 7 followed by district level tournaments from September 12 to 22. The final state level tournaments will be organised from October 10 to 21.
Prabal Group is known to participate actively in programs organized for the larger good of the state and its people. It is the company’s policy to extend support to the government at every step to motivate youth, the company said in a statement.
