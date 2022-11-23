Power sector employees to hold massive rally in Delhi against the Electricity Amendment Bill

The rally will start from Ramlila Maidan in Delhi at 10 am and will proceed towards Jantar Mantar, it said in a statement.

Millions of electricity workers and engineers from across the country will hold a massive demonstration in Delhi to protest against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 on Wednesday, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said. The rally will start from Ramlila Maidan in Delhi at 10 am and will proceed towards Jantar Mantar, it said in a statement.

A resolution is expected to be passed at the rally. It is likely to warn the central government that "if any one-sided process of passing of the bill is done, without taking the electricity workers into confident, then it will have serious consequences", the National Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) said in a statement.

What does the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 says?

The bill calls for privatisation and seeks to create competition in the power distribution sector by providing consumers with options to choose between multiple service providers in an area.

It was first introduced in Lok Sabha on August 8, 2022, and was referred for scrutiny by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the same day. According to the Economic Times, the bill is expected to be pushed for consideration and passage during the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Rather, the government has said that the bill allows the use of additional cross-subsidy that is collected from industrial and commercial users in one area, for subsidising for the poor in other areas.

What the dispute?

The AIPEF said the amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003 "have given overarching power to the Centre and central agencies in areas which are either state subject or followed a federal model". It further says that the bill has 35 proposed amendments in all, half of which would come under the ambit of the "as prescribed by the Centre".

Credit: AIPEF

The federation also fears that multiple licensees in urban areas will result in loss-making areas remaining underserved, and power cuts for want of bank guarantees will disrupt the power supply, destabilise grids and burden ailing discoms.

The bill is also being opposed by farmer groups and opposition-ruled states for several reasons. While the federation claims that the bill favours private companies and hurts government discoms, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha maintains that farmers weren't consulted. Meanwhile, the opposition is claiming that the bill substantially weakens the powers of states.

However, the Centre has maintained that it had consulted every state and many associations in writing, including a separate written assurance to the Agriculture Ministry, that there is nothing anti-farmer in the bill.