Power Ministry relaxes 10% mandatory coal import norms

The ministry of power on Tuesday said in a statement that States, IPPs, and the coal ministry may decide the blending percentage after evaluating the availability of domestic coal supply.

State gencos and independent power producers (IPPs) were asked to import 10 percent coal for blending in April due to high demand, dwindling coal supplies at power plants, and Ministry of Coal supply projections.

After reviewing the coal stock situation, the Power Ministry concluded that, “Coal stock position of State Gencos now vary significantly. Many States have stocks more than 50 percent of normative levels whereas many other States still have stocks near critical level”.

"In view of the above facts, it has been decided that now onwards, States/IPPs and Ministry of Coal may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic coal supplies," the ministry said.

