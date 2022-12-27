Power Ministry partners with DRDO to install early warning systems for vulnerable power stations

The early warning systems will alert stakeholders in the case of natural hazards like avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and more.

The Ministry of Power on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to implement an early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects and power stations in hilly regions.

The MoU was signed by Alok Kumar, Secretary at the Ministry of Power, and Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of DRDO.

The early warning systems will alert stakeholders in the case of natural hazards like avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and more. The Ministry of Power and the DRDO will also be working together to build mitigation and damage control systems against these disasters. The Early Warning System has been envisioned as a risk reduction system that combines hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, with disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness. The system will allow for timely action in the face of possible disasters in order to minimise risk and damage.

ALSO READ:

Along with the DRDO, the Ministry of Power has also signed other MoUs with organisations like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) National Geophysical Research Institute, the Indian Meteorological Department, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

The master control room for the EWS for vulnerable hydroelectricity projects has been set up by NHPC. It was launched in August 2022. The public utility company also launched a cloud-based software application for the EWS, which will help it monitor the 47 vulnerable projects across the country that were identified by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The software was integrated with information from other stakeholders in the project including weather forecasting data from the IMD.