Power ministry issues draft electricity rules for green energy open access

In a bid to promote renewable energy through Green energy open access, the ministry of power today released draft electricity rules 2021. The ministry has sought stakeholders comments by September 15th. Under the draft rules, the purchase and consumption of green energy including energy from waste to energy sources are included.

The draft rules will also include Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO); Green energy open access; Nodal Agencies; Procedure for grant of green energy open access; banking; and cross-subsidy surcharge.

Under the RPO, an entity or a consumer of 100 kilowatts and above-sanctioned load will have a choice to meet its renewable purchase obligation by way of own generation of energy from renewable sources, by procurement through open access, by requisition from discom, purchase of renewable energy certificates or purchase of green hydrogen.

“The Tariff for the Green Energy shall be determined by the Appropriate Commission, which may comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges (if any) and service charges covering all prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy” mentioned in the draft rules.

Meanwhile, the quantum of green hydrogen consumption by a consumer will be computed by considering the equivalence to the Green hydrogen produced from one Mega Watt-hour (MWh) of electricity from the renewable sources or its multiple. All norms related to green hydrogen will be framed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

Regulations for green energy open access will be framed by state electricity commissions, Green energy open access will have to be granted within 15 days of application to any consumer with sanctioned load of 100 kilowatt and above.