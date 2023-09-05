Power Ministry accepts coal imports amid 21% surge in August electricity demand, rejects load shedding

India's power demand has been consistently rising since the past few months. It has increased by 21 percent in August 2023, after 10 percent rise in July 2023. This, according to Power ministry, is much more than any other large country.

Commenting on extension of the mandate for coal import for blending, Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh told CNBC-TV18 that coal imports for blending with domestic coal aren't a point of worry as they have been continuing since years and will continue in future too as the government is resolute on ensuring that there's no load shedding.

Singh emphasized that despite daily power demand surpassing the previous year by 40-50 GW, domestic coal supplies have struggled to keep pace with daily consumption due to the rapid growth in demand outstripping production. Nevertheless, Singh assured the public that there would be no compromise in coal supply to meet the surging power demand, he saidthat the government is taking a daily note of the available coal stocks, adding that even when the power demand touched the peak of 241 GW, the shortfall was miniscule at 220 MW.

As of September 4th, coal stocks at pitheads stood at a comfortable 18 million tonnes, ample to cover nine days of consumption.

Minister urged countries to harmonize standards for Green Hydrogen to ease cross-border trade, with India's ambitious standards for Green Hydrogen which mandate only 2 kg of emissions in the entire manufacturing process.

While hoping that most nations will agree on harmonization which will set the stage for cross-border trade of Green Hydrogen, he pointed out that 5.8 million tonnes of Green Hydrogen capacity is being set up in India as the country is also aiming to emerge as the largest manufacturer of Green Ammonia.

As India aims to become a major exporter of Green Hydrogen, the Minister informed that developers have gone around the world to tie up orders, with several orders already signed and many others on the anvil.