Power Minister RK Singh says discoms should compensate customers for load-shedding

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Wednesday said India is closer to peak power demand and warned that customers should be compensated by power distribution companies (discoms) in case of load-shedding.

"Yesterday, the power consumption of India was 215 GW, and it is estimated to be 220 GW. Peak demand is expected to be 230 GW which we can effectively manage," he said.

The union Power Minister also expects per capita power consumption to double by 2023.

Singh added that last year, demand increased by a record eight percent and till now, 10 percent this year. As per him, no other country has this much consumption increase.

"Since 2014, we've added 1,84, 000 MW of power capacity in India. 82,000 MW of non-fossil fuel power and 51,000 MW of fossil power is under installation right now, which is the largest addition of power capacity in the world."

Highlighting the government's priority in the energy sector, Singh said that energy security has always been the centre's first priority. Giving the example of developed economies, he said, "After the Ukraine crisis, the West started talking about energy security rather than energy transition. Energy security has always been our first priority with being a world leader in energy transition."