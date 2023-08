Power cuts expected in Bengaluru until August 3 due to maintenance work: Check full list of affected areas

The maintenance work, including reconductoring and quarterly maintenance, will cause power interruptions lasting approximately seven hours in many parts of Bengaluru. The power outage is scheduled to take place between 10 am to 5 pm.

Many areas in Bengaluru are going to face frequent power cuts until Wednesday, August 3, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) would carry out essential maintenance work.

The planned maintenance work, including reconductoring and quarterly maintenance, will cause power interruptions lasting approximately seven hours in many parts of Bengaluru. The power outage is scheduled to take place between 10 AM and 5 PM.

Here is the full list of areas that could be affected due to the maintenance work carried out by BESCOM and KPTCL:

August 1 and August 2:

Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Kenchapura, Devarahosalli, R D Kaval, Bukkapatna, Hosahalli, Hunasekatte, Yaradakatte, Neralagudda, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Ranganathapura, Nimbemaradalli, S Ranganahalli, Huildore, Singenahalli, Giddanahalli, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Kurubarahalli, Murudeshwara Ceramic Factory, Janakal, Kilaradahalli, Thanda and Ramanahalli.

August 3:

Neralkere GP, Kainodyu GP, Srirampura GP, Talya, Hulikere, Kuminaghatta, Venkateshapura, Malasinganahalli, Ghatihosalli, Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Kenchapura, Devarahosalli, R D Kaval, Bukkapatna, Hosahalli, Hunasekatte, Yaradakatte, Neralagudda, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Bukkapatna, Ranganathapura, Nimbemaradalli, S Ranganahalli, Huildore, Kambadahalli, Giddanahalli, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Murudeshwara Ceramic Factory and Janakal Pura.

Madenahalli, Kilaradahalli, Thanda, Ramanahalli, Nalkudure, Doddaghatta, Kathalagere, Kariganur, Belalgere, Thyavanige, Harehalli, Navilehal, and related villages, Bidaragadde, Govinakovi, Thakkanahali, Holemadapura, Kammaragatte, Chilur, Malali, Gopagondanahalli, Kuruva, Kengatte, Gadekatte, Govinakovi, C Kadadakatte, and related villages, Honnali, Gollarahalli, Balleshwara, Arakere, Hiregonigere, Hanumasagara, Marikoppa, Soraturu, Kattuge, Arundi, Teertharamwswara, Kunduru, Koolambi, Timlapura, Yakkanahalli, Mukthenahalli and Hanumanahalli.

Neralgundi, Nyamathi, Kodikoppa, Vaderahatturu, Kunkuva, Salbalu, Madhanabavi, Bijogatte, and related villages, Channnenahalli, Kyasinakere, Lingapura, Rampura, Hotyaapura, Benakanahalli, Herebasur, Kulaghatte, Sasuvehalli, and related villages, Savalanga, Kodtalu, Chinnikatte, Ganjinahalli, Madapura, Mussenalu, Jayanagara, Machegondanahalli, and Kyathinkoppa.

In June, the KPTCL also carried out planned maintenance work in many parts of Bengaluru. The maintenance activities, conducted between 10 AM and 5 PM, led to power cuts lasting at least 5 hours. These works involved various tasks, such as periodic maintenance for the first quarter, tower erection, bus isolator maintenance, condition monitoring, bus coupling works, and hotline observations.

KPTCL is the sole company responsible for electricity transmission and distribution in the state of Karnataka.