Several parts of Mumbai faced a power cut on Wednesday, for the second time in a week. The power cut was reported in Navi Mumbai and Panvel areas and people have complained of outages throughout the night.

Adani Electricity , one of the firms responsible for supplying power in Mumbai, told CNBC TV-18, "There was a double cable fault in Khar, because of that nine substations between Khar and Bandra were affected. Six substations have been restored. Work is going on for the remaining three substations. These three substations will be restored in an hour's time. The power outage started today morning at 4."

Also Read:

Some parts of central Mumbai, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage on Tuesday. Tata Power had released a statement on the outage and said, "As per the initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas. In order to maintain grid balance load shedding might be initiated.”