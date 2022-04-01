Power consumption grows 4.6% to 126.12 billion units in March

India's power consumption has grown steadily at 4.6 percent year-on-year in March to 126.12 billion units (BU), showing the impact of early onset of summers and easing of lockdown restrictions by states.

Power consumption in March 2021 was 120.63 BU, higher than 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020, as per the Power Ministry data.

Power consumption in February grew by 4.6 percent to 108.03 BU, compared to 103.25 BU in February 2021, as per the Power Ministry data. According to the data, peak power demand met or highest supply in a day rose to 199.29 GW in the month under review, compared to 170.16 GW in March 2020 and 185.89 GW in March 2021.

Experts are of the view that the power consumption growth remained steady in March due to easing of local restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus coupled with early onset of summers. The local restriction had affected industrial and commercial demand, the experts said.

The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January 2022, which forced many states to impose local restrictions like night and weekend curfews. Measures such banning dining in bars and restaurants were also taken. These restrictions were eased gradually by the states.

Experts opined that the power demand and consumption would show a robust growth in the coming months as the states have almost lifted all local restrictions after a decline in the positivity rate. Going ahead, power consumption would surge with increased industrial and commercial activities after the easing of lockdown restrictions and due to the longer spell of summers in the coming months, according to experts.

Power consumption grew 1.8 percent in January 2022 to 111.80 BU from 109.76 BU in the year-ago period. It had grown by 3.3 percent in December 2021 to 109.17 BU from 105.62 BU a year ago.

In November 2021, power consumption increased 2.5 percent to 99.32 BU from 96.88 BU in the year-ago month.

Various states had imposed lockdown restrictions after the second wave of the pandemic in April 2021, which affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand. Curbs were gradually lifted as the number of COVID cases fell. Power consumption witnessed a 6.6 percent year-on-year growth in May 2021 at 108.80 BU, from 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

In June 2021, it grew nearly 9 percent to 114.48 BU compared to 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020. In July 2021, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU in the year-ago period, while in August, power consumption surged by over 17 percent to 127.88 BU against 109.21 BU in the same month a year back.

Power consumption in September 2021 remained flat at 112.43 BU, mainly due to the delayed monsoon. In October 2021, power consumption grew at 3.3 percent to 112.79 BU from 109.17 BU in the same month of 2020.