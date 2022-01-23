POTUS47DAO to launch in Radio Caca USM Metaverse

POTUS47DAO, a decentralized organization launched in Radio Caca (RACA)’s USM Metaverse and a social movement, is aiming to break away from the status quo and build a better world.

“The governance of POTUS47DAO is committed to taking every vote into account and all resolutions will be decided by voting on proposals, fully ensuring that everyone in the organization can express their opinions freely in order to promote beneficial governance policies within the community and mechanism actively and effectively,” the company said in a statement.

“The CryptoPunk #4453 holder wants to start a movement to remind people that the so-called reality is just a result of believing some stories they are told. Metaverse can be a way out where everyone can opt out from the “reality” the media outlets manufacture for people and create boundless and numerous ones of their own. POTUS47DAO is such a movement and the Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse is a platform to launch it,” it said.

"Compared to traditional organizational forms, POTUS47DAO residing in USM Metaverse is absolutely more secure and stable, no one can control the entire organization at his will. Because POTUS47DAO runs on the permissionless, decentralized blockchain, it won’t be influenced by external factors. Driven by the incentive mechanism, members contribute to the organization and actively participate in governance, POTUS47DAO will be able to continuously adjust and improve itself, and maintain autonomy," it added.

On April 8, 2022, POTUS47DAO will hold an offline launch party at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, Florida and inside the Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse. At the party, DAO members will vote and nominate between the two NFT Profile Pictures (PFP), CryptoPunk #4453 and the RACA SSR Kiss-up dog, to run for the 47th President of the United States.

POTUS47DAO is planning to host a bunch of community parties across multiple cities around the world. This global tour will be streamed inside Radio Caca (RACA)’s USM from April through October 2022.

The member passes of the POTUS47DAO will be in the form of NFTs and distributed through launching events and parties in the Radio Caca (RACA) USM Metaverse. The NFT will entitle its holder certain rights within POTUS47DAO such as initiate and vote on DAO proposals, elect the presidential nominee, etc.