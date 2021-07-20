Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Porn films case: Businessman Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23

    Porn films case: Businessman Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday. He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.

    Porn films case: Businessman Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23
    A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
    The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told a magistrate's court that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material. The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.
    Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday.
    He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Infosys acknowledged technical issues in I-T portal, initial glitches mitigated: FinMin

    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt broke COVID norms during polls; PM made Heath Minister a scapegoat, says Cong

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,159.05 177.10 5.94
    UltraTechCement7,424.70 112.35 1.54
    HUL2,434.90 26.25 1.09
    Grasim1,574.10 15.30 0.98
    Maruti Suzuki7,232.70 67.15 0.94
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,159.20 179.85 6.04
    UltraTechCement7,423.20 111.20 1.52
    HUL2,433.90 23.45 0.97
    Bajaj Auto3,920.00 36.80 0.95
    Nestle17,895.00 145.80 0.82
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,159.05 177.10 5.94
    UltraTechCement7,424.70 112.35 1.54
    HUL2,434.90 26.25 1.09
    Grasim1,574.10 15.30 0.98
    Maruti Suzuki7,232.70 67.15 0.94
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,159.20 179.85 6.04
    UltraTechCement7,423.20 111.20 1.52
    HUL2,433.90 23.45 0.97
    Bajaj Auto3,920.00 36.80 0.95
    Nestle17,895.00 145.80 0.82

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6150-0.2550-0.34
    Euro-Rupee87.9590-0.3500-0.40
    Pound-Rupee101.7910-0.5450-0.53
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6821-0.0016-0.24
    View More