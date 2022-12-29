PFI crackdown: NIA raids 56 Kerala locations in conspiracy case

Raids began late Wednesday night, according to PTI, in cooperation with local state police at the premises and offices of individuals suspected to have links to the PFI. They are still underway.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning conducted raids in 56 locations across the state of Kerala in the Popular Front of India (PFI) case, ANI reports.

Search operations are being conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Idukki, among other places in Kerala.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in September had banned the PFI and its sister organisations for five years under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Raids began late Wednesday night, according to PTI, in cooperation with local state police at the premises and offices of individuals suspected to have links to the PFI. They are still underway.

Visuals from Ernakulam show local police and journalists standing outside a location where a raid is underway.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the PFI in September in near simultaneous raids at over 150 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The government in September had said that if the PFI and its fronts were not banned, they would use the opportunity to indulge in unlawful activities, including radicalising a particular section of society.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the "largest-ever investigation process till date" against the PFI.

With agency inputs.