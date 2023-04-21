Army releases names of 5 soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack, massive search ops on to trace terrorists

A high alert was also sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, PTI reported. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped and people were advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar, they said

Security forces launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area after five Army personnel were killed and one was injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said on Friday.

The entire area was cordoned off while drones and sniffer dogs were being used to sniff out the terrorists that might be hiding in the area, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

A high alert was also sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped and people were advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar, they said.

According to officials, an NIA team will visit the site of the terror attack for inspection.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, the Army said. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Army released the identity of the five deceased soldiers. The deceased soldiers are havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh, the

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was anguished at the loss of lives of the brave soldiers. "Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said in a tweet.

Political parties have condemned the attack. On Thursday evening, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the Tawi bridge in Jammu city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.