homeindia Newspongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at madurai collector office 15612921.htm

Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office News

Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 11:08:57 AM IST (Published)

Many of the items were stored to be supplied to ration shops as part of the Pongal gift package distribution program. Under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government is providing Pongal gift hampers to individuals holding ration cards

Clothes, sarees, computers and accessories worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire that erupted at the Madurai Collector’s Office. A sudden fire broke out at the District Collector’s office last night. The watchmen alerted authorities about the fire and 4 fire engines arrived at the spot. It took the firefighters about 3 hours to extinguish the flames at the office. More than 20 firefighters were engaged in tackling the fire.

Recommended Articles

View All

Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

IST2 Min(s) Read

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read


Tallakulam Police Station has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. The burnt items at the Collector’s office included 50,000 sarees, along with other clothing items, accessories and computers, reported Hindustan Times.
ALSO READ:
Uttarakhand CM Dhami says 80 affected families in Joshimath shifted to safety
Many of the items were stored to be supplied to ration shops as part of the Pongal gift package distribution program. Under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government is providing Pongal gift hampers to individuals holding ration cards. The gift hampers would include one kilogram of rice, a kilo of sugar, and Rs 1,000. Those individuals who are residing in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps would also give other festive gifts like sarees, clothes and accessories as part of the gifting program. The gift hampers would be distributed through Public Distribution Shops (PDS) to nearly 2.9 crore ration card holders in the state.
The distribution of tokens for collecting gift hampers was launched on January 4. Ration card holders who have collected their tokens can exchange the same for the Pongal gift hamper anytime until January 12. The token distribution continued till January 8.
ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Virbhadra Singh's son among 7 ministers take oath
Pongal is an important harvest festival celebrated by Tamil Hindus in the states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, as well as by the wider Tamil diaspora. As part of the celebrations, sharing gifts is an important tradition along with cooking the Pongal dishes of chakarai pongal and venn pongal.

Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FestivalFirefire accidentMaduraiMK StalinPongalTamil Nadu government

Next Article

Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Chanda and Deepak Kochhar — Here is how the case moved