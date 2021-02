The Central Pollution Control Board has issued notices to beverage makers Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, PepsiCo India and Bisleri for not complying with the plastic waste management rules.

The notices sent to each of the companies also include a fine for not complying extended producer responsibility (EPR) requirements for collection of waste generated by them.

The CPCB has fined Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Rs 50.66 crore, Bisleri Rs 10.75 crore and PepsiCo India Rs 8.7 crore. The notices were issued on February 3 and the companies have been given 15 days to respond to the notice.

EPR is a policy approach where a company has a key responsibility to put in place a system for collection of the waste generated by their products when they are disposed post usage to ensure recycling and waste management. In this case, the companies’ EPR responsibility is mainly towards the plastic waste that they generate.

They are also required to submit a Quarterly Progress Report (OPR) that is endorsed by the Urban Local Body (ULB) or state pollution control boards concerned.

In the case of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), which was levied the highest fine, CPCB noted that the company’s EPR action plan, its total plastic waste generation target was over 1 lakh tonnes per annum.

However, the company only collected and disposed only about 23,442 tonnes of plastic waste between August 2019 and September, 2020.

Responding to the notice, a HCCB spokesperson said, “We are in receipt of the notice issued by the Central Pollution Control Board. As part of the global operations of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) we operate in full compliance with the regulatory framework and within the ambit of the laws of the land, both in letter and spirit. We are currently studying the order and will be working with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue, within the stipulated timeframe.”

Bisleri, on the other hand, has been penalised for not submitting requisite documents showing collection of plastic waste generated by it. “Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has not submitted any endorsed documents either from SPCBs or ULBs for collection of 21500 Tons of plastic waste as per submitted EPR Action Plan,” the CPCB notice states.

PepsiCo was fined for not submitting QPRs for all the plastic waste it said it has collected.

The three companies have each been fined Rs 5,000 per ton of plastic waste introduced by them, for which EPR liability has not been fulfilled for the period under consideration.